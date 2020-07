Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW. Terrific open floor plan, four bedrooms in desirable Keller ISD! Updated carpet and appliances. Tons of storage, huge utility room and pantry just off kitchen that has center island and lots of counter space. Large Master bedroom and closet, good-sized secondary bedrooms. Grassy, fenced backyard with plenty of room for playing or relaxing.