4104 Hartwood Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

4104 Hartwood Drive

4104 Hartwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4104 Hartwood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Tanglewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully updated home in Tanglewood Schools for lease. Large eat-in kitchen, new granite countertops, appliances and fixtures. Large utility room with sink, built in desk and room for extra freezer. Large Master bedroom with 3 closets. Master bath has dual sinks with granite counters. Two living areas, breakfast area and formal dining. New farmhouse sink, stainless oven and diswhasher. Glass cooktop and fridge. Ceiling fans, backyard pergola, new Low E windows, programmable thermostat. Yard maintained by the landlord. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets on an individual basis. Truly remarkable update! A real beauty! Owner desires 12+ month lease. Vacant, courtesy call CSS. Brand new hot water heater!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4104 Hartwood Drive have any available units?
4104 Hartwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4104 Hartwood Drive have?
Some of 4104 Hartwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4104 Hartwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4104 Hartwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4104 Hartwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4104 Hartwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4104 Hartwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4104 Hartwood Drive offers parking.
Does 4104 Hartwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4104 Hartwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4104 Hartwood Drive have a pool?
No, 4104 Hartwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4104 Hartwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4104 Hartwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4104 Hartwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4104 Hartwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

