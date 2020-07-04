4104 Hartwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully updated home in Tanglewood Schools for lease. Large eat-in kitchen, new granite countertops, appliances and fixtures. Large utility room with sink, built in desk and room for extra freezer. Large Master bedroom with 3 closets. Master bath has dual sinks with granite counters. Two living areas, breakfast area and formal dining. New farmhouse sink, stainless oven and diswhasher. Glass cooktop and fridge. Ceiling fans, backyard pergola, new Low E windows, programmable thermostat. Yard maintained by the landlord. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets on an individual basis. Truly remarkable update! A real beauty! Owner desires 12+ month lease. Vacant, courtesy call CSS. Brand new hot water heater!