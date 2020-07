Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking garage

Come see this charming home near TCU! Granite countertops, updated stainless appliances. Each room has upgrades! Great light throughout the home, master split from other bedrooms. Wonderful open living areas. Two car garage plus two car carport. Large backyard with fence and shed. Near elementary school and park with walking trails. Renting for June 2020. Welcome home!