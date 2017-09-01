All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4021 Clayton Road W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4021 Clayton Road W
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

4021 Clayton Road W

4021 West Clayton Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4021 West Clayton Road, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Clean and well-kept with loads of features in popular Ridglea Hills! Fresh paint in all rooms. Ceramic and wood floors throughout the home. Miniblinds on all windows. Light and bright. Ceiling fans in al bedrooms. Separate office or den could be 4th bedroom. Generous closet space. Oversize garage with storage room. Covered patio good for relaxing in large backyard. Pets welcome. Refrigerator in kitchen included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4021 Clayton Road W have any available units?
4021 Clayton Road W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4021 Clayton Road W have?
Some of 4021 Clayton Road W's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4021 Clayton Road W currently offering any rent specials?
4021 Clayton Road W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4021 Clayton Road W pet-friendly?
Yes, 4021 Clayton Road W is pet friendly.
Does 4021 Clayton Road W offer parking?
Yes, 4021 Clayton Road W offers parking.
Does 4021 Clayton Road W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4021 Clayton Road W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4021 Clayton Road W have a pool?
No, 4021 Clayton Road W does not have a pool.
Does 4021 Clayton Road W have accessible units?
No, 4021 Clayton Road W does not have accessible units.
Does 4021 Clayton Road W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4021 Clayton Road W has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University