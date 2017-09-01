4021 Clayton Road W

4021 West Clayton Road, Fort Worth, TX 76116 Ridglea Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Clean and well-kept with loads of features in popular Ridglea Hills! Fresh paint in all rooms. Ceramic and wood floors throughout the home. Miniblinds on all windows. Light and bright. Ceiling fans in al bedrooms. Separate office or den could be 4th bedroom. Generous closet space. Oversize garage with storage room. Covered patio good for relaxing in large backyard. Pets welcome. Refrigerator in kitchen included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
