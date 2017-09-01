4021 Clayton Road W

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Clean and well-kept with loads of features in popular Ridglea Hills! Fresh paint in all rooms. Ceramic and wood floors throughout the home. Miniblinds on all windows. Light and bright. Ceiling fans in al bedrooms. Separate office or den could be 4th bedroom. Generous closet space. Oversize garage with storage room. Covered patio good for relaxing in large backyard. Pets welcome. Refrigerator in kitchen included.