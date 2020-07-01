Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4020 Acacia Available 06/01/20 TCU 3 bedroom house - ready for June 2020 - Cozy, quiet, open and airy with an abundance of natural light, awaiting you. Original wood floors with generous rooms offers a versatile floorplan. Eat-in kitchen and dining, breakfast bar, cabinets with glass front doors and all appliances. Impressive private backyard, fenced, mature trees with a large covered patio. Great location within a mile of TCU, foster park and trails, shopping and restaurants. YARD CARE AND APPLIANCES INCLUDED WITH RENT



(RLNE5315673)