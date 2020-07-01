All apartments in Fort Worth
4020 Acacia

4020 Acacia Street · No Longer Available
Location

4020 Acacia Street, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4020 Acacia Available 06/01/20 TCU 3 bedroom house - ready for June 2020 - Cozy, quiet, open and airy with an abundance of natural light, awaiting you. Original wood floors with generous rooms offers a versatile floorplan. Eat-in kitchen and dining, breakfast bar, cabinets with glass front doors and all appliances. Impressive private backyard, fenced, mature trees with a large covered patio. Great location within a mile of TCU, foster park and trails, shopping and restaurants. YARD CARE AND APPLIANCES INCLUDED WITH RENT

(RLNE5315673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 Acacia have any available units?
4020 Acacia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4020 Acacia have?
Some of 4020 Acacia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4020 Acacia currently offering any rent specials?
4020 Acacia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 Acacia pet-friendly?
Yes, 4020 Acacia is pet friendly.
Does 4020 Acacia offer parking?
No, 4020 Acacia does not offer parking.
Does 4020 Acacia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4020 Acacia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 Acacia have a pool?
No, 4020 Acacia does not have a pool.
Does 4020 Acacia have accessible units?
No, 4020 Acacia does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 Acacia have units with dishwashers?
No, 4020 Acacia does not have units with dishwashers.

