402 Templeton Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

76107 Urban Living! Don't miss out on the opportunity to live in Linwood Park Addition. Newer town-home convenient to Downtown & the Cultural District, walking distance to upscale shopping, restaurants, entertainment, bike trails on the Trinity River & Fort Worth’s outstanding Museums. Amazing 2 story with 3 good sized bedrooms upstairs, 2 & half baths, large closets, 2 car garage, alley entry and large covered patio. Blinds on all windows. Master suite has oversized walk in closet, bath with double vanities and a grand walk in shower. Utility room with washer and dryer, folding area & cabinets, window coverings. SS appliances, refrigerator included, tankless water heater & sprinkler system. Yard care included.