402 Templeton Drive
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:08 AM

402 Templeton Drive

402 Templeton Dr · No Longer Available
Location

402 Templeton Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Linwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
76107 Urban Living! Don't miss out on the opportunity to live in Linwood Park Addition. Newer town-home convenient to Downtown & the Cultural District, walking distance to upscale shopping, restaurants, entertainment, bike trails on the Trinity River & Fort Worth’s outstanding Museums. Amazing 2 story with 3 good sized bedrooms upstairs, 2 & half baths, large closets, 2 car garage, alley entry and large covered patio. Blinds on all windows. Master suite has oversized walk in closet, bath with double vanities and a grand walk in shower. Utility room with washer and dryer, folding area & cabinets, window coverings. SS appliances, refrigerator included, tankless water heater & sprinkler system. Yard care included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Templeton Drive have any available units?
402 Templeton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 Templeton Drive have?
Some of 402 Templeton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 Templeton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
402 Templeton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Templeton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 402 Templeton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 402 Templeton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 402 Templeton Drive offers parking.
Does 402 Templeton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 402 Templeton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Templeton Drive have a pool?
No, 402 Templeton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 402 Templeton Drive have accessible units?
No, 402 Templeton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Templeton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 Templeton Drive has units with dishwashers.

