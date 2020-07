Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Stunning home located in a beautiful neighborhood in NWISD! The beautiful 4 bedroom homes boasts hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and a large game room upstairs. 4th bedroom upstairs could be used as an office or media room. Large master with separate garden tub and large walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms share a jack and jill bath and have large closets. Don't miss this one!