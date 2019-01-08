All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4002 Curzon Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4002 Curzon Ave
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:29 AM

4002 Curzon Ave

4002 Curzon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4002 Curzon Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alamo Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Beautifully crafted 3-2 home in the Fort Worth area! - Beautifully crafted 3-2 home in the Fort Worth area! The exterior offers Plenty of space in the front and backyard with a covered parking and a deck back porch with a decent sized yard. The interior offers updates all around. Flooring, paint, countertops and more! This home has been majorly updated and is in pristine condition. All Gas Appliances (6 Burner Stove) and a Gas Tankless Hot Water Heater with limitless hot water for the home. Each room offers plenty of space for activities. The master bathroom has a his and her sink with a separate shower and tub. This home is located close to plenty of schools, shopping and parks! NO DOGS

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4764214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4002 Curzon Ave have any available units?
4002 Curzon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4002 Curzon Ave have?
Some of 4002 Curzon Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4002 Curzon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4002 Curzon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4002 Curzon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4002 Curzon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4002 Curzon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4002 Curzon Ave offers parking.
Does 4002 Curzon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4002 Curzon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4002 Curzon Ave have a pool?
No, 4002 Curzon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4002 Curzon Ave have accessible units?
No, 4002 Curzon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4002 Curzon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4002 Curzon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University