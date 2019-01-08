4002 Curzon Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Beautifully crafted 3-2 home in the Fort Worth area! - Beautifully crafted 3-2 home in the Fort Worth area! The exterior offers Plenty of space in the front and backyard with a covered parking and a deck back porch with a decent sized yard. The interior offers updates all around. Flooring, paint, countertops and more! This home has been majorly updated and is in pristine condition. All Gas Appliances (6 Burner Stove) and a Gas Tankless Hot Water Heater with limitless hot water for the home. Each room offers plenty of space for activities. The master bathroom has a his and her sink with a separate shower and tub. This home is located close to plenty of schools, shopping and parks! NO DOGS



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4764214)