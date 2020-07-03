All apartments in Fort Worth
4000 Vernon Way
Last updated February 24 2020 at 6:19 PM

4000 Vernon Way

4000 Vernon Way · No Longer Available
Location

4000 Vernon Way, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

dishwasher
gym
pool
basketball court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
media room
Beautiful home located in the highly sought after Heritage subdivision and conveniently located near Alliance Town Center. This home is in walking distance to Bette Perot Elementary, the Heritage Club House, Basketball Courts, Gym, Pool and Park. You will love spending quality family time in the upstairs game room or surround sound media room. Holiday and family gatherings are a must in the open kitchen with breakfast bar or formal dining room. The Master Bedroom is downstairs and 3 bedrooms upstairs with Jack and Jill Bathroom. Property will become available for lease May 15.

Home Owner and Seller is also the Real Estate Agent on the transaction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 Vernon Way have any available units?
4000 Vernon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4000 Vernon Way have?
Some of 4000 Vernon Way's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 Vernon Way currently offering any rent specials?
4000 Vernon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 Vernon Way pet-friendly?
No, 4000 Vernon Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4000 Vernon Way offer parking?
No, 4000 Vernon Way does not offer parking.
Does 4000 Vernon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4000 Vernon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 Vernon Way have a pool?
Yes, 4000 Vernon Way has a pool.
Does 4000 Vernon Way have accessible units?
No, 4000 Vernon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 Vernon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4000 Vernon Way has units with dishwashers.

