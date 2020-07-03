4000 Vernon Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym game room pool media room

Beautiful home located in the highly sought after Heritage subdivision and conveniently located near Alliance Town Center. This home is in walking distance to Bette Perot Elementary, the Heritage Club House, Basketball Courts, Gym, Pool and Park. You will love spending quality family time in the upstairs game room or surround sound media room. Holiday and family gatherings are a must in the open kitchen with breakfast bar or formal dining room. The Master Bedroom is downstairs and 3 bedrooms upstairs with Jack and Jill Bathroom. Property will become available for lease May 15.



Home Owner and Seller is also the Real Estate Agent on the transaction.