Newly renovated cottage style house with great curb appeal. This home has NEW everything from the flooring to the lighting and everything in between. Large spacious front and backyard as well. Lots of nearby shopping and located near the TCU campus.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 4000 Carolyn Road have?
Some of 4000 Carolyn Road's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
