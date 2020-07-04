All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4000 Carolyn Road

4000 Carolyn Road · No Longer Available
Location

4000 Carolyn Road, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated cottage style house with great curb appeal. This home has NEW everything from the flooring to the lighting and everything in between. Large spacious front and backyard as well.
Lots of nearby shopping and located near the TCU campus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 Carolyn Road have any available units?
4000 Carolyn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4000 Carolyn Road have?
Some of 4000 Carolyn Road's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 Carolyn Road currently offering any rent specials?
4000 Carolyn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 Carolyn Road pet-friendly?
No, 4000 Carolyn Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4000 Carolyn Road offer parking?
Yes, 4000 Carolyn Road offers parking.
Does 4000 Carolyn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4000 Carolyn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 Carolyn Road have a pool?
No, 4000 Carolyn Road does not have a pool.
Does 4000 Carolyn Road have accessible units?
No, 4000 Carolyn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 Carolyn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4000 Carolyn Road does not have units with dishwashers.

