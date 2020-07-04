3921 Diamond Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3-2-2, separate study or formal dining. Fresh grey tone paint through out. Spacious kitchen features breakfast bar, computer work area ceramic tile, decorative lighting and is open to family room with gas log fireplace, crown molding and beautiful wood floors. Large master with bay window, double vanities, walk in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Generous guest bedrooms and bath with split living arrangement for privacy. Covered porch, landscaped yard, sprinkler system and more. A MUST SEE