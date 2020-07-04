All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3921 Diamond Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3921 Diamond Ridge Drive
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:21 AM

3921 Diamond Ridge Drive

3921 Diamond Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3921 Diamond Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Manor Hill at Arcadia Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3-2-2, separate study or formal dining. Fresh grey tone paint through out. Spacious kitchen features breakfast bar, computer work area ceramic tile, decorative lighting and is open to family room with gas log fireplace, crown molding and beautiful wood floors. Large master with bay window, double vanities, walk in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Generous guest bedrooms and bath with split living arrangement for privacy. Covered porch, landscaped yard, sprinkler system and more. A MUST SEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3921 Diamond Ridge Drive have any available units?
3921 Diamond Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3921 Diamond Ridge Drive have?
Some of 3921 Diamond Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3921 Diamond Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3921 Diamond Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3921 Diamond Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3921 Diamond Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3921 Diamond Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3921 Diamond Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 3921 Diamond Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3921 Diamond Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3921 Diamond Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 3921 Diamond Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3921 Diamond Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3921 Diamond Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3921 Diamond Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3921 Diamond Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Magnolia Lofts on Vickery
801 W Vickery Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University