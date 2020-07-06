Amenities

3920 Byers Ave Available 07/19/19 Beautiful Duplex - Beautiful 3 bedroom duplex, hardwood floors, carpet in bedrooms, Kitchen boasts gleaming granite, stainless appliances, both of the upstairs bathrooms are amazing and large! Great view of downtown from the master suite! Attached two car garage in the back. Must See this beautiful, custom duplex that allows easy access to freeways, entertainment, museums and downtown. Attention to detail shows throughout! Lawn Service Included!



(RLNE3424322)