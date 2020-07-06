All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 6 2019 at 10:16 AM

3920 Byers Ave

3920 Byers Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3920 Byers Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3920 Byers Ave Available 07/19/19 Beautiful Duplex - Beautiful 3 bedroom duplex, hardwood floors, carpet in bedrooms, Kitchen boasts gleaming granite, stainless appliances, both of the upstairs bathrooms are amazing and large! Great view of downtown from the master suite! Attached two car garage in the back. Must See this beautiful, custom duplex that allows easy access to freeways, entertainment, museums and downtown. Attention to detail shows throughout! Lawn Service Included!

(RLNE3424322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3920 Byers Ave have any available units?
3920 Byers Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3920 Byers Ave have?
Some of 3920 Byers Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3920 Byers Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3920 Byers Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 Byers Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3920 Byers Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3920 Byers Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3920 Byers Ave offers parking.
Does 3920 Byers Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3920 Byers Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 Byers Ave have a pool?
No, 3920 Byers Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3920 Byers Ave have accessible units?
No, 3920 Byers Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 Byers Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3920 Byers Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

