All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3912 Fox Run Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3912 Fox Run Drive
Last updated October 13 2019 at 12:03 AM

3912 Fox Run Drive

3912 Fox Run Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3912 Fox Run Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The spacious and well maintained home in Crowley features a large open living area with fireplace and built-in cabinets, an open kitchen with wood look vinyl plank flooring, glass tile backsplash, white appliances and dining area. The large master suite is split from the guest bedrooms and features a walk in closet and attached bathroom with dual vanity. The two guest bedrooms are roomy and have ample closet space. The backyard features a small wood deck and lots of shade. 1 pet allowed, 50lbs or smaller, with $400 pet deposit.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3912 Fox Run Drive have any available units?
3912 Fox Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3912 Fox Run Drive have?
Some of 3912 Fox Run Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3912 Fox Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3912 Fox Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3912 Fox Run Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3912 Fox Run Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3912 Fox Run Drive offer parking?
No, 3912 Fox Run Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3912 Fox Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3912 Fox Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3912 Fox Run Drive have a pool?
No, 3912 Fox Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3912 Fox Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 3912 Fox Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3912 Fox Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3912 Fox Run Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76114
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University