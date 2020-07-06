All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:21 AM

3910 Dexter Avenue

3910 Dexter Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3910 Dexter Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2-2 with hard surface through out! Small back yard and covered carport in the front! Great location! Home is within walking distance to Will Rogers Event Center and the popular 7th Street dining and shopping area. One pet allowed with owner's approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3910 Dexter Avenue have any available units?
3910 Dexter Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3910 Dexter Avenue have?
Some of 3910 Dexter Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3910 Dexter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3910 Dexter Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3910 Dexter Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3910 Dexter Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3910 Dexter Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3910 Dexter Avenue offers parking.
Does 3910 Dexter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3910 Dexter Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3910 Dexter Avenue have a pool?
No, 3910 Dexter Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3910 Dexter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3910 Dexter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3910 Dexter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3910 Dexter Avenue has units with dishwashers.

