3908 Stonewick Court

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace game room microwave

Spacious 2 story home, 3 bed rooms, 2 and a half baths, 2 living areas, and an open kitchen with plenty of cabinets. All bedrooms and a large gameroom upstairs. Huge master suite. Microwave, oven, and dishwasher are included. Freshly painted, new carpets installed, good size backyard for outdoor entertainment, and in a great neighborhood with community pool. Ready to move in by Nov 1st. LEASE REQUIREMENTS: 2 most recent pay stubs, household gross income 3x the rent, application fee applied, clean background and credit report, good rental history, and security deposit & first month's rent to move in. Professional photos will be uploaded.