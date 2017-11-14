All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 4 2019

3908 Stonewick Court

3908 Stonewick Court · No Longer Available
Location

3908 Stonewick Court, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 2 story home, 3 bed rooms, 2 and a half baths, 2 living areas, and an open kitchen with plenty of cabinets. All bedrooms and a large gameroom upstairs. Huge master suite. Microwave, oven, and dishwasher are included. Freshly painted, new carpets installed, good size backyard for outdoor entertainment, and in a great neighborhood with community pool. Ready to move in by Nov 1st. LEASE REQUIREMENTS: 2 most recent pay stubs, household gross income 3x the rent, application fee applied, clean background and credit report, good rental history, and security deposit & first month's rent to move in. Professional photos will be uploaded.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3908 Stonewick Court have any available units?
3908 Stonewick Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3908 Stonewick Court have?
Some of 3908 Stonewick Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3908 Stonewick Court currently offering any rent specials?
3908 Stonewick Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3908 Stonewick Court pet-friendly?
No, 3908 Stonewick Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3908 Stonewick Court offer parking?
Yes, 3908 Stonewick Court offers parking.
Does 3908 Stonewick Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3908 Stonewick Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3908 Stonewick Court have a pool?
Yes, 3908 Stonewick Court has a pool.
Does 3908 Stonewick Court have accessible units?
No, 3908 Stonewick Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3908 Stonewick Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3908 Stonewick Court has units with dishwashers.

