Last updated May 22 2019 at 1:49 PM

3904 Inwood Road

3904 Inwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

3904 Inwood Road, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Overton Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Immaculate Upscale Tanglewood Elementary 3 bdrm, 3.5 bath, 3 car rear entry garage home features custom plantation shutters, gorgeous oak floors in open living areas, gourmet kitchen & breakfast areas. Top of the line White appliances. Silestone, granite, marble countertops. Updated baths and crown moulding throughout. Split bdrms. Refrigerator, washer, dryer remain. Gated entrance to beautifully maintained landscaped back yard. LAWN, GARDEN CARE AND PEST CONTROL INCLUDED. Resident responsible for regular watering of all lawn and garden areas. No cats or small dogs. Owner has final approval on all applicants and pets. Applicant to verify schools & sq ft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3904 Inwood Road have any available units?
3904 Inwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3904 Inwood Road have?
Some of 3904 Inwood Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3904 Inwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
3904 Inwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3904 Inwood Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3904 Inwood Road is pet friendly.
Does 3904 Inwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 3904 Inwood Road offers parking.
Does 3904 Inwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3904 Inwood Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3904 Inwood Road have a pool?
No, 3904 Inwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 3904 Inwood Road have accessible units?
No, 3904 Inwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3904 Inwood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3904 Inwood Road has units with dishwashers.

