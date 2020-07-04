3904 Inwood Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Immaculate Upscale Tanglewood Elementary 3 bdrm, 3.5 bath, 3 car rear entry garage home features custom plantation shutters, gorgeous oak floors in open living areas, gourmet kitchen & breakfast areas. Top of the line White appliances. Silestone, granite, marble countertops. Updated baths and crown moulding throughout. Split bdrms. Refrigerator, washer, dryer remain. Gated entrance to beautifully maintained landscaped back yard. LAWN, GARDEN CARE AND PEST CONTROL INCLUDED. Resident responsible for regular watering of all lawn and garden areas. No cats or small dogs. Owner has final approval on all applicants and pets. Applicant to verify schools & sq ft.