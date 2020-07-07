All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 30 2020 at 2:20 PM

3860 Post Oak Blvd

3860 Post Oak Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3860 Post Oak Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76040
Post Oak Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Area: Hurst/ Euless/ Bedford
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $796

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Private detached garages($75/mo), Club house, Laundry room, School bus stop, Play ground, Handicap modified units
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Custom carpet, Non-carpeted flooring, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1030

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

**All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice.

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3860 Post Oak Blvd have any available units?
3860 Post Oak Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3860 Post Oak Blvd have?
Some of 3860 Post Oak Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3860 Post Oak Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3860 Post Oak Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3860 Post Oak Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3860 Post Oak Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3860 Post Oak Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3860 Post Oak Blvd offers parking.
Does 3860 Post Oak Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3860 Post Oak Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3860 Post Oak Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 3860 Post Oak Blvd has a pool.
Does 3860 Post Oak Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 3860 Post Oak Blvd has accessible units.
Does 3860 Post Oak Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3860 Post Oak Blvd has units with dishwashers.

