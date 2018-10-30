3855 Washburn Avenue

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cottage style one bedroom one bathroom duplex in the cultural district of Fort Worth! Granite counters in the kitchen! Hard surface through out! Quiet street with endless shopping and dining options nearby! Utilities are established with owner whom will submit a bill to be paid by tenant at the end of each month.

One small pet is welcome with Owner's approval.