All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3855 Washburn Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3855 Washburn Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3855 Washburn Avenue

3855 Washburn Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3855 Washburn Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cottage style one bedroom one bathroom duplex in the cultural district of Fort Worth! Granite counters in the kitchen! Hard surface through out! Quiet street with endless shopping and dining options nearby! Utilities are established with owner whom will submit a bill to be paid by tenant at the end of each month.
One small pet is welcome with Owner's approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3855 Washburn Avenue have any available units?
3855 Washburn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3855 Washburn Avenue have?
Some of 3855 Washburn Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3855 Washburn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3855 Washburn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3855 Washburn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3855 Washburn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3855 Washburn Avenue offer parking?
No, 3855 Washburn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3855 Washburn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3855 Washburn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3855 Washburn Avenue have a pool?
No, 3855 Washburn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3855 Washburn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3855 Washburn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3855 Washburn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3855 Washburn Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University