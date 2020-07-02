All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 27 2020 at 6:21 PM

3849 W Spurgeon St

3849 Spurgeon Street · No Longer Available
Location

3849 Spurgeon Street, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful home in South Hills with bath updating, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. This charming floor plan has beautiful original hardwood floors, fresh paint, tiled shower and huge back fenced yard with covered patio! Will go fast! Convenient to I-20 downtown and shopping. For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=3Brsocqkq6&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3849 W Spurgeon St have any available units?
3849 W Spurgeon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3849 W Spurgeon St currently offering any rent specials?
3849 W Spurgeon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3849 W Spurgeon St pet-friendly?
No, 3849 W Spurgeon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3849 W Spurgeon St offer parking?
No, 3849 W Spurgeon St does not offer parking.
Does 3849 W Spurgeon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3849 W Spurgeon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3849 W Spurgeon St have a pool?
No, 3849 W Spurgeon St does not have a pool.
Does 3849 W Spurgeon St have accessible units?
No, 3849 W Spurgeon St does not have accessible units.
Does 3849 W Spurgeon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3849 W Spurgeon St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3849 W Spurgeon St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3849 W Spurgeon St does not have units with air conditioning.

