3849 W Spurgeon St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful home in South Hills with bath updating, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. This charming floor plan has beautiful original hardwood floors, fresh paint, tiled shower and huge back fenced yard with covered patio! Will go fast! Convenient to I-20 downtown and shopping. For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=3Brsocqkq6&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com