Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3844 Foxhound Lane
Last updated January 31 2020 at 10:48 AM

3844 Foxhound Lane

3844 Foxhound Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3844 Foxhound Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Poynter Crossing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
Beautiful Two Story Brick Home in Crowley ISD! - Beautiful 2 story 4-2.5-2 with 2 living areas. Located in Crowley ISD. Entry opens to formal living and dining areas. Open kitchen boasts dark wood cabinets accented with black appliances, walk in pantry & tons of cabinet space! Corner wood burning fireplace is the focal point for the family living area. Spacious master suite on second floor offers huge bathroom, and walk in closet. Nice sized bedrooms, ceiling fans, oversized closets, W-D connections, fenced yard & more! Community features: Sparkling Pool, Playground, Trails! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking. Owner Pays HOA dues.

Apply online at cwsparks.com.

(RLNE4296602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3844 Foxhound Lane have any available units?
3844 Foxhound Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3844 Foxhound Lane have?
Some of 3844 Foxhound Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3844 Foxhound Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3844 Foxhound Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3844 Foxhound Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3844 Foxhound Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3844 Foxhound Lane offer parking?
No, 3844 Foxhound Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3844 Foxhound Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3844 Foxhound Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3844 Foxhound Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3844 Foxhound Lane has a pool.
Does 3844 Foxhound Lane have accessible units?
No, 3844 Foxhound Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3844 Foxhound Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3844 Foxhound Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

