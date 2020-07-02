3844 Foxhound Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

Beautiful Two Story Brick Home in Crowley ISD! - Beautiful 2 story 4-2.5-2 with 2 living areas. Located in Crowley ISD. Entry opens to formal living and dining areas. Open kitchen boasts dark wood cabinets accented with black appliances, walk in pantry & tons of cabinet space! Corner wood burning fireplace is the focal point for the family living area. Spacious master suite on second floor offers huge bathroom, and walk in closet. Nice sized bedrooms, ceiling fans, oversized closets, W-D connections, fenced yard & more! Community features: Sparkling Pool, Playground, Trails! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking. Owner Pays HOA dues.



