Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3844 Arborlawn Drive
Last updated April 17 2019 at 5:53 PM

3844 Arborlawn Drive

3844 Arborlawn Drive · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

3844 Arborlawn Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Overton Park

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 3 bed, 2 bath, 2192 sq. ft. home in Fort Worth, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Galley style kitchen with tons of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Breakfast area with backyard views! Huge living room with vaulted ceilings. Formal dining room with built ins! Master suite features dual sinks. Spacious room sizes. Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office.?? We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3844 Arborlawn Drive have any available units?
3844 Arborlawn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3844 Arborlawn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3844 Arborlawn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3844 Arborlawn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3844 Arborlawn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3844 Arborlawn Drive offer parking?
No, 3844 Arborlawn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3844 Arborlawn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3844 Arborlawn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3844 Arborlawn Drive have a pool?
No, 3844 Arborlawn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3844 Arborlawn Drive have accessible units?
No, 3844 Arborlawn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3844 Arborlawn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3844 Arborlawn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3844 Arborlawn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3844 Arborlawn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

