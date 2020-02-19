All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated January 7 2020 at 9:06 PM

3837 Confidence Drive

3837 Confidence Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3837 Confidence Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
McPherson Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous home very well maintained. Home features large living area open to kitchen and dining areas with cast stone fireplace and gas logs. Crown molding in most of home, decorative lighting, arches, and more. The formal dining room has stunning columns or can be a 2nd living or study. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash with upgraded faucet and deep sinks, pantry and pendant lighting! Enter into large master through arches and enjoy your private retreat. This home has no carpet and windows all have blinds. Outside is beautiful landscaping and a screened in porch. Community has pool, jogging trail, park, and pond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3837 Confidence Drive have any available units?
3837 Confidence Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3837 Confidence Drive have?
Some of 3837 Confidence Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3837 Confidence Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3837 Confidence Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3837 Confidence Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3837 Confidence Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3837 Confidence Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3837 Confidence Drive offers parking.
Does 3837 Confidence Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3837 Confidence Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3837 Confidence Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3837 Confidence Drive has a pool.
Does 3837 Confidence Drive have accessible units?
No, 3837 Confidence Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3837 Confidence Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3837 Confidence Drive has units with dishwashers.

