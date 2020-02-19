3837 Confidence Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous home very well maintained. Home features large living area open to kitchen and dining areas with cast stone fireplace and gas logs. Crown molding in most of home, decorative lighting, arches, and more. The formal dining room has stunning columns or can be a 2nd living or study. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash with upgraded faucet and deep sinks, pantry and pendant lighting! Enter into large master through arches and enjoy your private retreat. This home has no carpet and windows all have blinds. Outside is beautiful landscaping and a screened in porch. Community has pool, jogging trail, park, and pond.