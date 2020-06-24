3824 Drexmore Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, high ceiling through out, and extremely well-maintained ranch home with 4 bed room plus a study! Master bath with double sink and separated shower and garden tub. Entry with study featuring French doors. Spacious, open plan. Family room open to the kitchen with breakfast bar, tile backsplash and gas cooktop. Decorative, gas log fireplace and access to backyard from family room. Art niches throughout the home. 4 bedrooms for your growing family. Children will attend the Exemplary Rated Bette Perot Elementary in Keller ISD.