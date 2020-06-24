All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 19 2019 at 2:58 PM

3824 Drexmore Road

3824 Drexmore Road · No Longer Available
Location

3824 Drexmore Road, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, high ceiling through out, and extremely well-maintained ranch home with 4 bed room plus a study! Master bath with double sink and separated shower and garden tub. Entry with study featuring French doors. Spacious, open plan. Family room open to the kitchen with breakfast bar, tile backsplash and gas cooktop. Decorative, gas log fireplace and access to backyard from family room. Art niches throughout the home. 4 bedrooms for your growing family. Children will attend the Exemplary Rated Bette Perot Elementary in Keller ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3824 Drexmore Road have any available units?
3824 Drexmore Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3824 Drexmore Road have?
Some of 3824 Drexmore Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3824 Drexmore Road currently offering any rent specials?
3824 Drexmore Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3824 Drexmore Road pet-friendly?
No, 3824 Drexmore Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3824 Drexmore Road offer parking?
Yes, 3824 Drexmore Road offers parking.
Does 3824 Drexmore Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3824 Drexmore Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3824 Drexmore Road have a pool?
No, 3824 Drexmore Road does not have a pool.
Does 3824 Drexmore Road have accessible units?
No, 3824 Drexmore Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3824 Drexmore Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3824 Drexmore Road has units with dishwashers.

