Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stop the car! Wow - what a great house. Ride your bike to the museums, to Will Rogers, to w7th nightlife. This transformed 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home is the perfect fit! The backyard is pet friendly, entertaining friendly, gardening friendly, and has a storage building. The house has a brand new kitchen! Refrigerator, & washer and dryer are included!