Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location! Immaculately updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the wonderful subdivision of Mc Pherson Ranch. House looks great and is ready for new tenants. Kitchen features nice backsplash, granite countertops and plenty of cabinets. Updated bathrooms and bedrooms have walk in closets.Nice sized backyard with covered patio. This home is close to shopping, entertainment and major highways (170, 114, 35w). Great schools, Byron Nelson HS! Come and See! Application fee is $45.00 p.p 18+