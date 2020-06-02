All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 12 2019 at 10:35 AM

3805 Wedgway Dr

3805 Wedgeway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3805 Wedgeway Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
~GORGEOUS (((3/2))) Single Family Home//Located in BEAUTIFUL Wedgewood~Master Suite w/ French Doors***Outdoor Atrium///2 Car Garage (((Wood-burning Fireplace))) LARGE Fenced Backyard ((MUST SEE)) - Ready for Move in ! Apply TODAY!!

RENT REDUCED!! $1549/mo

MUST SEE Beautiful Single Family Home Featuring: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Custom paint in all bedrooms, Large Master Suite w/ French Doors Leading to Patio, Out Door Atrium, Spacious Living Area with Updated Flooring, Formal Dining Area w/ Fireplace, Open Kitchen with All Kitchen Appliances Included, 2 Car Garage and Large Fenced Yard.

View All Available Properties At www.turnkeydfw.com
View a complete walk through video @ http://youtu.be/whCr1irHEdQ

3805 Wedgway
Fort Worth, TX 76133

Beautiful Single Family Home Featuring:
2006 Sq. Ft. (+/-)
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
Out Door Atrium
Open Kitchen
INCLUDES Washer/Dryer
INCLUDES Microwave
INCLUDES Gas Cook-Top
Includes Oven
Includes Refrigerator
Large Master Bedroom
Master His & Hers Closets
Spacious Living Room
Dining Area
Formal Dining Room
Beautiful Brick Fireplace
Ceiling Fans
Decorative Lighting
2 Car Garage
Fence yard
NO Pet

GREAT FT WORTH LOCATION:
Near Hulen Mall
EASY Access I-20
Minutes To GREAT SHOPPING, DINING & ENTERTAINMENT

Call TODAY!

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Prices & Specials Subject To Change Please Call Leasing Specialist at 877.727.4767 For Current Property Pricing.

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management ,LLC. TX license # 9002423

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT, LLC

IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.

IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.

THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2019.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3834037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3805 Wedgway Dr have any available units?
3805 Wedgway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3805 Wedgway Dr have?
Some of 3805 Wedgway Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3805 Wedgway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3805 Wedgway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3805 Wedgway Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3805 Wedgway Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3805 Wedgway Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3805 Wedgway Dr offers parking.
Does 3805 Wedgway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3805 Wedgway Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3805 Wedgway Dr have a pool?
No, 3805 Wedgway Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3805 Wedgway Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 3805 Wedgway Dr has accessible units.
Does 3805 Wedgway Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3805 Wedgway Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

