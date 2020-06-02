3805 Wedgway Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

~GORGEOUS (((3/2))) Single Family Home//Located in BEAUTIFUL Wedgewood~Master Suite w/ French Doors***Outdoor Atrium///2 Car Garage (((Wood-burning Fireplace))) LARGE Fenced Backyard ((MUST SEE)) - Ready for Move in ! Apply TODAY!!



RENT REDUCED!! $1549/mo



MUST SEE Beautiful Single Family Home Featuring: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Custom paint in all bedrooms, Large Master Suite w/ French Doors Leading to Patio, Out Door Atrium, Spacious Living Area with Updated Flooring, Formal Dining Area w/ Fireplace, Open Kitchen with All Kitchen Appliances Included, 2 Car Garage and Large Fenced Yard.



View All Available Properties At www.turnkeydfw.com

View a complete walk through video @ http://youtu.be/whCr1irHEdQ



3805 Wedgway

Fort Worth, TX 76133



Beautiful Single Family Home Featuring:

2006 Sq. Ft. (+/-)

3 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

Out Door Atrium

Open Kitchen

INCLUDES Washer/Dryer

INCLUDES Microwave

INCLUDES Gas Cook-Top

Includes Oven

Includes Refrigerator

Large Master Bedroom

Master His & Hers Closets

Spacious Living Room

Dining Area

Formal Dining Room

Beautiful Brick Fireplace

Ceiling Fans

Decorative Lighting

2 Car Garage

Fence yard

NO Pet



GREAT FT WORTH LOCATION:

Near Hulen Mall

EASY Access I-20

Minutes To GREAT SHOPPING, DINING & ENTERTAINMENT



Call TODAY!



"Keeping you happy in your home"



Prices & Specials Subject To Change Please Call Leasing Specialist at 877.727.4767 For Current Property Pricing.



Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management ,LLC. TX license # 9002423



"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."



**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT, LLC



IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.



IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.



THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2019.**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3834037)