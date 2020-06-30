Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking garage

3804 Wayland Drive Available 05/19/20 Simply Stunning Single Family ((3/2)) Home~Two Large Living Rooms & Open Gourmet Kitchen w/ ALL Stainless Steel Appliances Included///Pet Friendly Home w/ Large Backyard~ - Coming SOON ~ APPLY NOW!!!



Beautifully Remodeled Three Bedroom Two Bathroom Home In Wedgwood, Two Living Areas, Dining Area, Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Patio, Large Fenced Back Yard, Two Car Garage



BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED HOME FEATURING:

1932 Sq Ft (+/-)

2 Living Areas

Dining Area

Kitchen

INCLUDES Stainless Steel Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator

Security System ( Resident Maintains)

Master Bedroom

Patio

Large Backyard with mature trees ( Lawn care included )

2 Car Garage

Upgraded Flooring



**Disclosure: House does not come furnished**



GREAT FT WORTH LOCATION:

LOCATED McCart & Trail Lake

Near Hulen Mall

EASY Access I-20

Minutes To GREAT SHOPPING, DINING & ENTERTAINMENT



"Keeping you happy in your home"



Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management,LLC. TX license # 9002423



"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."



**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT, LLC



IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.



IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.



THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2020.**



(RLNE2779561)