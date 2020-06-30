All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:31 AM

3804 Wayland Drive

3804 Wayland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3804 Wayland Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood East

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
3804 Wayland Drive Available 05/19/20 Simply Stunning Single Family ((3/2)) Home~Two Large Living Rooms & Open Gourmet Kitchen w/ ALL Stainless Steel Appliances Included///Pet Friendly Home w/ Large Backyard~ - Coming SOON ~ APPLY NOW!!!

Beautifully Remodeled Three Bedroom Two Bathroom Home In Wedgwood, Two Living Areas, Dining Area, Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Patio, Large Fenced Back Yard, Two Car Garage

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED HOME FEATURING:
1932 Sq Ft (+/-)
2 Living Areas
Dining Area
Kitchen
INCLUDES Stainless Steel Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator
Security System ( Resident Maintains)
Master Bedroom
Patio
Large Backyard with mature trees ( Lawn care included )
2 Car Garage
Upgraded Flooring

**Disclosure: House does not come furnished**

GREAT FT WORTH LOCATION:
LOCATED McCart & Trail Lake
Near Hulen Mall
EASY Access I-20
Minutes To GREAT SHOPPING, DINING & ENTERTAINMENT

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management,LLC. TX license # 9002423

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT, LLC

IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.

IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.

THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2020.**

(RLNE2779561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3804 Wayland Drive have any available units?
3804 Wayland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3804 Wayland Drive have?
Some of 3804 Wayland Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3804 Wayland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3804 Wayland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3804 Wayland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3804 Wayland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3804 Wayland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3804 Wayland Drive offers parking.
Does 3804 Wayland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3804 Wayland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3804 Wayland Drive have a pool?
No, 3804 Wayland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3804 Wayland Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 3804 Wayland Drive has accessible units.
Does 3804 Wayland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3804 Wayland Drive has units with dishwashers.

