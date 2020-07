Amenities

This is a GREAT OPPORTUNITY to rent a NEWLY RENNOVATED home. It's in mint condition and ready for the perfect tennats. From electrical to plumbing, this home has been taken down to the studs! Kitchen includes gas range, level 2 granite, custom built shaker style cabinetry, social island and stainless steel appliances including a fridge. Minutes from I-20, Trail Lake and Granbury Road. HUGE BACKYARD that is all fenced. Call today for more information.