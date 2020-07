Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Great home with split bedrooms, private yard and inground pool! Open floor plan with 2 dining areas, large family room and master on first level. Master bedrooms offers garden tub, separate shower and 2 sinks, large walk in closet. 2 bedrooms & study or 3 bedrooms up with second full bath and game room. Great space for entertaining.

Washer, dryer & refrigerator plus patio furniture.