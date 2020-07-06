3783 W 5th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard game room parking pool garage media room

NICEST EXECUTIVE HOME AVAILABLE FOR LEASE IN THE UPSCALE MONTICELLO AREA. Walk to Downtown Fort Worth's finest restaurants, parks, golf courses, shops, museums and medical centers. Must see Mediterranean style BEAUTY. Like NEW. OPEN & BRIGHT. Hard to find Corner lot with ATTRACTIVE curb appeal. SPACIOUS 3,440 Sqft. with 3 Bedrooms plus an oversized office, library, theatre or game room. Lovely PRIVATE no-maintenance courtyard with inground JACUZZI. ELEGANT dining room and HUGE family room. STUNNING chef's kitchen with extensive granite countertops. Master bedroom with separate LOUNGE & FIREPLACE. Samsung REFRIGERATOR included. 3-CAR garage. Available for move in NOW.