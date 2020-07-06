All apartments in Fort Worth
3783 W 5th Street
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:03 PM

3783 W 5th Street

3783 West 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3783 West 5th Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Monticello

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
NICEST EXECUTIVE HOME AVAILABLE FOR LEASE IN THE UPSCALE MONTICELLO AREA. Walk to Downtown Fort Worth's finest restaurants, parks, golf courses, shops, museums and medical centers. Must see Mediterranean style BEAUTY. Like NEW. OPEN & BRIGHT. Hard to find Corner lot with ATTRACTIVE curb appeal. SPACIOUS 3,440 Sqft. with 3 Bedrooms plus an oversized office, library, theatre or game room. Lovely PRIVATE no-maintenance courtyard with inground JACUZZI. ELEGANT dining room and HUGE family room. STUNNING chef's kitchen with extensive granite countertops. Master bedroom with separate LOUNGE & FIREPLACE. Samsung REFRIGERATOR included. 3-CAR garage. Available for move in NOW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3783 W 5th Street have any available units?
3783 W 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3783 W 5th Street have?
Some of 3783 W 5th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3783 W 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3783 W 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3783 W 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3783 W 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3783 W 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3783 W 5th Street offers parking.
Does 3783 W 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3783 W 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3783 W 5th Street have a pool?
Yes, 3783 W 5th Street has a pool.
Does 3783 W 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 3783 W 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3783 W 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3783 W 5th Street has units with dishwashers.

