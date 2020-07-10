3750 Brighton Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool new construction

Beautifully remodeled home on established street in the sought after TCU Westcliff West neighborhood. Private, expansive backyard with newly finished swimming pool. Home was completely remodeled in 2017 with spacious add on, the charming home boasts a large master suite with vaulted ceilings, spacious bathroom, and incredible closet. Other rooms have been converted to include walk in closets and attached baths. New utility room with tons of space and washer dryer hookups. Two living areas and open concept kitchen. This is a practically new house in a wonderful neighborhood.