All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3750 Brighton Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3750 Brighton Road
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:34 AM

3750 Brighton Road

3750 Brighton Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3750 Brighton Road, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
new construction
Beautifully remodeled home on established street in the sought after TCU Westcliff West neighborhood. Private, expansive backyard with newly finished swimming pool. Home was completely remodeled in 2017 with spacious add on, the charming home boasts a large master suite with vaulted ceilings, spacious bathroom, and incredible closet. Other rooms have been converted to include walk in closets and attached baths. New utility room with tons of space and washer dryer hookups. Two living areas and open concept kitchen. This is a practically new house in a wonderful neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3750 Brighton Road have any available units?
3750 Brighton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3750 Brighton Road have?
Some of 3750 Brighton Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3750 Brighton Road currently offering any rent specials?
3750 Brighton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3750 Brighton Road pet-friendly?
No, 3750 Brighton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3750 Brighton Road offer parking?
Yes, 3750 Brighton Road offers parking.
Does 3750 Brighton Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3750 Brighton Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3750 Brighton Road have a pool?
Yes, 3750 Brighton Road has a pool.
Does 3750 Brighton Road have accessible units?
No, 3750 Brighton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3750 Brighton Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3750 Brighton Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University