Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3745 Longmeadow Way
Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:24 AM

3745 Longmeadow Way

3745 Longmeadow Way · No Longer Available
Location

3745 Longmeadow Way, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Far Southwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Adorable 2 Bedroom that's been refreshed with new flooring and paint throughout. Master bedroom has built in vanity and private bathroom entrance. Both bedrooms have plenty of closet space and ceiling fans. Open concept living area provides plenty of space for a family or entertaining. The large single car garage gives you tons of extra storage space. There are washer dryer hookups in a separate utility room. The large backyard has tons of grass and a wooden fence. The front yard has a nice covered porch and well established landscaping. Please contact about PET RESTRICTIONS, no inside pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3745 Longmeadow Way have any available units?
3745 Longmeadow Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3745 Longmeadow Way have?
Some of 3745 Longmeadow Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3745 Longmeadow Way currently offering any rent specials?
3745 Longmeadow Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3745 Longmeadow Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3745 Longmeadow Way is pet friendly.
Does 3745 Longmeadow Way offer parking?
Yes, 3745 Longmeadow Way offers parking.
Does 3745 Longmeadow Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3745 Longmeadow Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3745 Longmeadow Way have a pool?
No, 3745 Longmeadow Way does not have a pool.
Does 3745 Longmeadow Way have accessible units?
No, 3745 Longmeadow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3745 Longmeadow Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3745 Longmeadow Way has units with dishwashers.

