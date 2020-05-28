3736 Bonnie Drive

Amenities

Large 2 Bed/1.5 Bath Town Home Located In West Fort Worth Included: Spacious Living Area, Dining Area, Laundry Area w/ full size W/D connections AND washer and dryer, Ceiling Fans, Kitchen Appliances Included, Master Bedroom w/ Walk-In Closet Private Wood Fenced Patio.



3736 Bonnie Dr Unit A

Benbrook, TX 76116



ADORABLE TOWN HOME FEATURING:

1065 Sq. Ft (+/-)

2 Bedrooms

1.5 Bathrooms

INCLUDES Refrigerator

INCLUDES Stove

INCLUDES Dishwasher

INCLUDES Washer and Dryer

W/D connection

Ceiling Fans

Master Bedroom

Master Walk In Closet

Updated Laminate Flooring

Private Fenced Patio

Pet Friendly



PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)



Great Benbrook Location:

Minutes to Ridgemar Mall

Near Downtown

Located off Camp Bowie

Minutes To Fort Worth Traffic Circle



Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $925, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

