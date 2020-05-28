All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3736 Bonnie Drive

3736 Bonnie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3736 Bonnie Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Highland Homes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE-In Ready~~

Large 2 Bed/1.5 Bath Town Home Located In West Fort Worth Included: Spacious Living Area, Dining Area, Laundry Area w/ full size W/D connections AND washer and dryer, Ceiling Fans, Kitchen Appliances Included, Master Bedroom w/ Walk-In Closet Private Wood Fenced Patio.

Apply TODAY!!

Price JUST Reduced!! NOW offering 1/2 OFF September's Rent!!

View all available properties at www.turnkeydfw.com

3736 Bonnie Dr Unit A
Benbrook, TX 76116

ADORABLE TOWN HOME FEATURING:
1065 Sq. Ft (+/-)
2 Bedrooms
1.5 Bathrooms
INCLUDES Refrigerator
INCLUDES Stove
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Washer and Dryer
W/D connection
Ceiling Fans
Master Bedroom
Master Walk In Closet
Updated Laminate Flooring
Private Fenced Patio
Pet Friendly

PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)

Great Benbrook Location:
Minutes to Ridgemar Mall
Near Downtown
Located off Camp Bowie
Minutes To Fort Worth Traffic Circle

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management, LLC. TX license # 9002423

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $925, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

