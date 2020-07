Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly remodeled inside and out, come see this stunning three bedroom two bath home in Keller ISD. Your family will feel right at home in this cozy home with its eat in Kitchen and spacious living room. Enjoy the large master bedroom with a custom shower perfect for the end of a long day. Enjoy entertaining your friends outside on the covered deck. This home is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing with your family. This home will not last long at this price.