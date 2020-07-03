All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3716 Sunset Hills Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3716 Sunset Hills Dr.
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:23 AM

3716 Sunset Hills Dr.

3716 Sunset Hills Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3716 Sunset Hills Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
bbq/grill
media room
pet friendly
Recently Renovated Home with an Open Design! - Recently Renovated Home with an Open Design! New carpet, fresh paint, and neutral tile make this home easy to move in to! Enjoy peace and quiet in your downstairs bedroom retreat while the kids play upstairs. Kitchen is well equipped w dark wood cabinets and plenty of granite counter space! Eat at the kitchen bar top while still catching the game from the living room. Office w/french doors and formal dining are nice additions to this home. While grilling on the back porch, enjoy the serene view of the fountain and park! Quiet neighborhood attends Keller ISD.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3787752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3716 Sunset Hills Dr. have any available units?
3716 Sunset Hills Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3716 Sunset Hills Dr. have?
Some of 3716 Sunset Hills Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3716 Sunset Hills Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3716 Sunset Hills Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3716 Sunset Hills Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3716 Sunset Hills Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3716 Sunset Hills Dr. offer parking?
No, 3716 Sunset Hills Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3716 Sunset Hills Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3716 Sunset Hills Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3716 Sunset Hills Dr. have a pool?
No, 3716 Sunset Hills Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3716 Sunset Hills Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3716 Sunset Hills Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3716 Sunset Hills Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3716 Sunset Hills Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University