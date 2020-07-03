3716 Sunset Hills Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated game room media room

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room bbq/grill media room pet friendly

Recently Renovated Home with an Open Design! - Recently Renovated Home with an Open Design! New carpet, fresh paint, and neutral tile make this home easy to move in to! Enjoy peace and quiet in your downstairs bedroom retreat while the kids play upstairs. Kitchen is well equipped w dark wood cabinets and plenty of granite counter space! Eat at the kitchen bar top while still catching the game from the living room. Office w/french doors and formal dining are nice additions to this home. While grilling on the back porch, enjoy the serene view of the fountain and park! Quiet neighborhood attends Keller ISD.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3787752)