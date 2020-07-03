3712 W Biddison Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Take a look at this gorgeous custom property situated in an upscale neighborhood close to TCU, Downtown FW, Museums, Zoo etc. Enjoy lovely updated light filled executive home with 2 fireplaces, one in downstairs living and one in downstairs family. 2 master suites, one on first floor and one on the second floor. Chef's dream kitchen with wonderful top quality built ins including microwave, oven, wine cooler, 6-burner gas range with additional oven, built in Viking refrigerator, updated cabinets and counter-tops. Three full baths and one half bath all nicely appointed. Large game room up could be 5th bedroom. Nice park like yard. Call for more info.