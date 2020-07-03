All apartments in Fort Worth
3712 W Biddison Street
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:01 AM

3712 W Biddison Street

3712 West Biddison Street · No Longer Available
Location

3712 West Biddison Street, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff West

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Take a look at this gorgeous custom property situated in an upscale neighborhood close to TCU, Downtown FW, Museums, Zoo etc. Enjoy lovely updated light filled executive home with 2 fireplaces, one in downstairs living and one in downstairs family. 2 master suites, one on first floor and one on the second floor. Chef's dream kitchen with wonderful top quality built ins including microwave, oven, wine cooler, 6-burner gas range with additional oven, built in Viking refrigerator, updated cabinets and counter-tops. Three full baths and one half bath all nicely appointed. Large game room up could be 5th bedroom. Nice park like yard. Call for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3712 W Biddison Street have any available units?
3712 W Biddison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3712 W Biddison Street have?
Some of 3712 W Biddison Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3712 W Biddison Street currently offering any rent specials?
3712 W Biddison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 W Biddison Street pet-friendly?
No, 3712 W Biddison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3712 W Biddison Street offer parking?
Yes, 3712 W Biddison Street offers parking.
Does 3712 W Biddison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3712 W Biddison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 W Biddison Street have a pool?
No, 3712 W Biddison Street does not have a pool.
Does 3712 W Biddison Street have accessible units?
No, 3712 W Biddison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3712 W Biddison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3712 W Biddison Street does not have units with dishwashers.

