Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Great TCU home in a great neighborhood. Spacious house, hardwood floors throughout, 2 living and dining rooms, beautiful view of backyard through the wall of windows from the informal living, breakfast and kitchen. Large master bath with separate vanities, walk in shower with double shower heads and walk in closet. Its a must see!