Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher fireplace oven

Gorgeous townhome in highly sought after Tanglewood Community! Updates throughout with granite, light fixtures,and appliances. Fresh paint throughout. Spacious living area that opens up to dining and kitchen . Enjoy your own private patio off living room for entertaining or relaxing.Prime location with convenience to Tanglewood & TCU, Trinity trail system,parks and restaurants .