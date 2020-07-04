All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

3705 Aldersyde Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in the coveted Heritage area of Keller, this home has everything you are looking for! With an office, formal dining or extra living room, and a master bedroom downstairs, this home has vaulted ceilings and natural lighting from a plethora of windows. The kitchen opens to a breakfast area, living room with a fireplace and French doors to the outside patio featuring plenty of backyard space for entertaining! Upstairs find 2 living areas, 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Also find a bonus room that can be used as a media space or an extra bedroom. Do not miss the opportunity to call this great home your own!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3705 Aldersyde Drive have any available units?
3705 Aldersyde Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3705 Aldersyde Drive have?
Some of 3705 Aldersyde Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3705 Aldersyde Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3705 Aldersyde Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3705 Aldersyde Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3705 Aldersyde Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3705 Aldersyde Drive offer parking?
No, 3705 Aldersyde Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3705 Aldersyde Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3705 Aldersyde Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3705 Aldersyde Drive have a pool?
No, 3705 Aldersyde Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3705 Aldersyde Drive have accessible units?
No, 3705 Aldersyde Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3705 Aldersyde Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3705 Aldersyde Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

