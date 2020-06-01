All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3701 Wren Avenue

3701 Wren Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3701 Wren Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood East

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Applications have been approved. Waiting to sign the lease.
UNIQUE, ONE OF KIND RENTAL HOME IN FANTASTIC NEIGHBORHOOD. OVER $50K IN UPDATES, MOVE-IN READY CONDITION. REMODELED 4 BEDROOM HOME WITH TWO LIVING AREAS, BIG SHADED BACKYARD, AND GREAT LOCATION ON SPACIOUS CORNER LOT. Home is also for Sale, Lease Purchase and Owner Financing. All the appliances are new, tons of closet space, spacious bedrooms, easy to maintain wood style floors, 2-Car Garage with extra parking. You will LOVE this Home ! App fees $45 per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 Wren Avenue have any available units?
3701 Wren Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3701 Wren Avenue have?
Some of 3701 Wren Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 Wren Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3701 Wren Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 Wren Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3701 Wren Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3701 Wren Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3701 Wren Avenue offers parking.
Does 3701 Wren Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 Wren Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 Wren Avenue have a pool?
No, 3701 Wren Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3701 Wren Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3701 Wren Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 Wren Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3701 Wren Avenue has units with dishwashers.

