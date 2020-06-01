3701 Wren Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Applications have been approved. Waiting to sign the lease.

UNIQUE, ONE OF KIND RENTAL HOME IN FANTASTIC NEIGHBORHOOD. OVER $50K IN UPDATES, MOVE-IN READY CONDITION. REMODELED 4 BEDROOM HOME WITH TWO LIVING AREAS, BIG SHADED BACKYARD, AND GREAT LOCATION ON SPACIOUS CORNER LOT. Home is also for Sale, Lease Purchase and Owner Financing. All the appliances are new, tons of closet space, spacious bedrooms, easy to maintain wood style floors, 2-Car Garage with extra parking. You will LOVE this Home ! App fees $45 per adult