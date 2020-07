Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Spacious and Move-In Ready located in the heart of Meadowbrook! This lovely home features: 3 beds and 2 baths, with 2 family rooms, a separate dining, completely remodeled kitchen, wood-floors through-out main family areas, and a laundry room that is truly impressive! Back patio and front patio are perfect for hosting friends and family. the property has a security fence surrounding it. Shed at the back property perfect for the crafty person or artist as studio! This won't last long.