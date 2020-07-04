3623 Winston Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming cottage style home, well maintained and recently updated offering three bedrooms and two baths. Interior features freshly painted walls and ceilings with hardwoods in living-room, all bedrooms and ceramic tile in kitchen. This home offers plenty of space with a separate living and dining area, as well as a newly renovated kitchen. The master bedroom is located upstairs with a private bathroom and full size washer and dryer included located in closet. Property is pet friendly and the large backyard is perfect for running and playing or entertaining. Don't miss out!