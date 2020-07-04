All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

3623 Winston Road, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming cottage style home, well maintained and recently updated offering three bedrooms and two baths. Interior features freshly painted walls and ceilings with hardwoods in living-room, all bedrooms and ceramic tile in kitchen. This home offers plenty of space with a separate living and dining area, as well as a newly renovated kitchen. The master bedroom is located upstairs with a private bathroom and full size washer and dryer included located in closet. Property is pet friendly and the large backyard is perfect for running and playing or entertaining. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 150
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3623 Winston Road have any available units?
3623 Winston Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3623 Winston Road have?
Some of 3623 Winston Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3623 Winston Road currently offering any rent specials?
3623 Winston Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3623 Winston Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3623 Winston Road is pet friendly.
Does 3623 Winston Road offer parking?
Yes, 3623 Winston Road offers parking.
Does 3623 Winston Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3623 Winston Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3623 Winston Road have a pool?
No, 3623 Winston Road does not have a pool.
Does 3623 Winston Road have accessible units?
No, 3623 Winston Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3623 Winston Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3623 Winston Road has units with dishwashers.

