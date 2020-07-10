3616 Lands End Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage media room

Wonderfully updated one story home with views to die for! All the updates in today's look and colors. Pool is great and perfect setting for entertaining! Flexible floor plan allows dining room to work as a study or office if preferred. Separate media room and large laundry room with lots of storage. This is a must see!