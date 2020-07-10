3616 Lands End Street, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Overton West
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Wonderfully updated one story home with views to die for! All the updates in today's look and colors. Pool is great and perfect setting for entertaining! Flexible floor plan allows dining room to work as a study or office if preferred. Separate media room and large laundry room with lots of storage. This is a must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
