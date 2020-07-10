All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
3616 Lands End Street
3616 Lands End Street

Location

3616 Lands End Street, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Overton West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
Wonderfully updated one story home with views to die for! All the updates in today's look and colors. Pool is great and perfect setting for entertaining! Flexible floor plan allows dining room to work as a study or office if preferred. Separate media room and large laundry room with lots of storage. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3616 Lands End Street have any available units?
3616 Lands End Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3616 Lands End Street have?
Some of 3616 Lands End Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3616 Lands End Street currently offering any rent specials?
3616 Lands End Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3616 Lands End Street pet-friendly?
No, 3616 Lands End Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3616 Lands End Street offer parking?
Yes, 3616 Lands End Street offers parking.
Does 3616 Lands End Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3616 Lands End Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3616 Lands End Street have a pool?
Yes, 3616 Lands End Street has a pool.
Does 3616 Lands End Street have accessible units?
No, 3616 Lands End Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3616 Lands End Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3616 Lands End Street has units with dishwashers.

