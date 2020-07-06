All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:17 PM

3609 Lafayette Avenue

3609 Lafayette Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3609 Lafayette Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Located in the heart of the Fort Worth Cultural District. This beautiful home is located in a very
desirable neighborhood. It is walking distance from downtown Fort Worth and walking distance
to restaurants, shops, museums, West 7th Ave area, Trinity Park, and botanical gardens. Large 1
bedroom 1.5 bath, residential home offering an open floor plan that is great for entertaining,
hardwood floors, large upgraded bathroom and spacious kitchen with appliances. Lawn Care, Water & Trash services are included for the pleasant front and back yard areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3609 Lafayette Avenue have any available units?
3609 Lafayette Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3609 Lafayette Avenue have?
Some of 3609 Lafayette Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3609 Lafayette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3609 Lafayette Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 Lafayette Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3609 Lafayette Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3609 Lafayette Avenue offer parking?
No, 3609 Lafayette Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3609 Lafayette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3609 Lafayette Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 Lafayette Avenue have a pool?
No, 3609 Lafayette Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3609 Lafayette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3609 Lafayette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 Lafayette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3609 Lafayette Avenue has units with dishwashers.

