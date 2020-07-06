3609 Lafayette Avenue

Amenities
Located in the heart of the Fort Worth Cultural District. This beautiful home is located in a very
desirable neighborhood. It is walking distance from downtown Fort Worth and walking distance
to restaurants, shops, museums, West 7th Ave area, Trinity Park, and botanical gardens. Large 1
bedroom 1.5 bath, residential home offering an open floor plan that is great for entertaining,
hardwood floors, large upgraded bathroom and spacious kitchen with appliances. Lawn Care, Water & Trash services are included for the pleasant front and back yard areas.