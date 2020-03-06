3604 Westcliff Road S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

This newly renovated beauty is located in the popular Westcliff neighborhood. It is within walking distance to TCU campus and you can even hear the faint sound of the crown cheering during TCU football games! It has a private driveway, a huge 2-car garage, huge back yard with an outdoor seating area. The gourmet kitchen has sleek top-of-the-line appliances, white stone countertops, Tabarka backsplash, newly built custom cabinets, and a gorgeous island open for entertaining. The spacious, resort-style master bathroom has double vanities, marble floors, tile, and a stand-up shower. Newly installed roof and AC unit. Or available for lease $2850.00 per month.