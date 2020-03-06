All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3604 Westcliff Road S

3604 Westcliff Road South · No Longer Available
Location

3604 Westcliff Road South, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
This newly renovated beauty is located in the popular Westcliff neighborhood. It is within walking distance to TCU campus and you can even hear the faint sound of the crown cheering during TCU football games! It has a private driveway, a huge 2-car garage, huge back yard with an outdoor seating area. The gourmet kitchen has sleek top-of-the-line appliances, white stone countertops, Tabarka backsplash, newly built custom cabinets, and a gorgeous island open for entertaining. The spacious, resort-style master bathroom has double vanities, marble floors, tile, and a stand-up shower. Newly installed roof and AC unit. Or available for lease $2850.00 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3604 Westcliff Road S have any available units?
3604 Westcliff Road S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3604 Westcliff Road S have?
Some of 3604 Westcliff Road S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3604 Westcliff Road S currently offering any rent specials?
3604 Westcliff Road S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3604 Westcliff Road S pet-friendly?
No, 3604 Westcliff Road S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3604 Westcliff Road S offer parking?
Yes, 3604 Westcliff Road S offers parking.
Does 3604 Westcliff Road S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3604 Westcliff Road S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3604 Westcliff Road S have a pool?
No, 3604 Westcliff Road S does not have a pool.
Does 3604 Westcliff Road S have accessible units?
No, 3604 Westcliff Road S does not have accessible units.
Does 3604 Westcliff Road S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3604 Westcliff Road S has units with dishwashers.

