Last updated September 21 2019 at 9:53 AM

3604 Stadium Drive

3604 Stadium Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3604 Stadium Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3604 Stadium Drive Available 08/01/20 Available August 2020! - Ditch the apartment and duplex for you own house! This 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom house has recently been updated and is very spacious throughout. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter top and cabinet space. The kitchen opens up to the dining room and living room, perfect for entertaining guests. This property also includes a fenced in backyard(great for pets!) and a 2 car garage(great for your scooters!). Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, and Washer/Dryer, 2 Flat Screen TVs are also included and there is surround sound wired throughout the property! $895 per bedroom! Located in the Westcliff Elementary school zone.

(RLNE5139608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3604 Stadium Drive have any available units?
3604 Stadium Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3604 Stadium Drive have?
Some of 3604 Stadium Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3604 Stadium Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3604 Stadium Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3604 Stadium Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3604 Stadium Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3604 Stadium Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3604 Stadium Drive offers parking.
Does 3604 Stadium Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3604 Stadium Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3604 Stadium Drive have a pool?
No, 3604 Stadium Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3604 Stadium Drive have accessible units?
No, 3604 Stadium Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3604 Stadium Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3604 Stadium Drive has units with dishwashers.

