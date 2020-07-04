Amenities

3604 Stadium Drive Available 08/01/20 Available August 2020! - Ditch the apartment and duplex for you own house! This 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom house has recently been updated and is very spacious throughout. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter top and cabinet space. The kitchen opens up to the dining room and living room, perfect for entertaining guests. This property also includes a fenced in backyard(great for pets!) and a 2 car garage(great for your scooters!). Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, and Washer/Dryer, 2 Flat Screen TVs are also included and there is surround sound wired throughout the property! $895 per bedroom! Located in the Westcliff Elementary school zone.



