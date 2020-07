Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Great 4 bedroom within walking distance of TCU area, shopping, and restaurants. Home features: Hardwood floors, ceramic tile flooring and large carport. Updated kitchen offers granite counters, new cabinetry, back splash and updated flooring. The kitchen also has a nice stainless steel stove & oven not shown in the pics! Basic lawn care included on a bi-monthly rotation. Spacious backyard and pet friendly! Short term lease available, contact agent for details.