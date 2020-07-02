All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 22 2019 at 11:47 AM

3601 Ashford Avenue

3601 Ashford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3601 Ashford Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood East

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fabulous floorplan in this 3-2-2 offers large living/dining area at entry with picturesque windows overlooking shaded front yard. Adjacent kitchen has received amazing updates and upgrades....flooring, countertops, backsplash, lighting and new appliances to boot! Spacious family room flows out of the kitchen and is framed by a corner wbfp. All bedrooms located along main hallway with master at the back of the home. Large master offers new flooring, fresh paint and a pretty nifty update of the en suite...check out that shower! Secondary bedrooms are nicely sized and offer adequate closets plus new carpet! Lovely backyard with large patio, shade trees and established landscaping. Quite the find in South Hills with easy access to I20/183 and conveniently located to shopping, dining and entertainment.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,625, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 Ashford Avenue have any available units?
3601 Ashford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3601 Ashford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3601 Ashford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 Ashford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3601 Ashford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3601 Ashford Avenue offer parking?
No, 3601 Ashford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3601 Ashford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3601 Ashford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 Ashford Avenue have a pool?
No, 3601 Ashford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3601 Ashford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3601 Ashford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 Ashford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3601 Ashford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3601 Ashford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3601 Ashford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

