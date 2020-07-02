3601 Ashford Avenue

Amenities

Fabulous floorplan in this 3-2-2 offers large living/dining area at entry with picturesque windows overlooking shaded front yard. Adjacent kitchen has received amazing updates and upgrades....flooring, countertops, backsplash, lighting and new appliances to boot! Spacious family room flows out of the kitchen and is framed by a corner wbfp. All bedrooms located along main hallway with master at the back of the home. Large master offers new flooring, fresh paint and a pretty nifty update of the en suite...check out that shower! Secondary bedrooms are nicely sized and offer adequate closets plus new carpet! Lovely backyard with large patio, shade trees and established landscaping. Quite the find in South Hills with easy access to I20/183 and conveniently located to shopping, dining and entertainment.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,625, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.