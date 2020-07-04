3557 Winston Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home less than 1 mile from TCU. Modern finishes & sophisticated details. Updates include luxury vinyl plank, fresh paint, new light fixtures, energy efficient windows, new window coverings & much more. Dual over-sized living areas. Wood burning brick fireplace. Kitchen offers granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, under mount sink, & generous counter & cabinet space. Spacious guest bedrooms all with ceiling fans. Bathroom upgrades include new everything with granite countertops. Large master with enormous walk in closet. Enjoy the covered porch & open patio. 2 car detached garage. Prime location. Must see!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.