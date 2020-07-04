All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

3557 Winston Road, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff

Amenities

Completely renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home less than 1 mile from TCU. Modern finishes & sophisticated details. Updates include luxury vinyl plank, fresh paint, new light fixtures, energy efficient windows, new window coverings & much more. Dual over-sized living areas. Wood burning brick fireplace. Kitchen offers granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, under mount sink, & generous counter & cabinet space. Spacious guest bedrooms all with ceiling fans. Bathroom upgrades include new everything with granite countertops. Large master with enormous walk in closet. Enjoy the covered porch & open patio. 2 car detached garage. Prime location. Must see!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3557 Winston Road have any available units?
3557 Winston Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3557 Winston Road have?
Some of 3557 Winston Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3557 Winston Road currently offering any rent specials?
3557 Winston Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3557 Winston Road pet-friendly?
No, 3557 Winston Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3557 Winston Road offer parking?
Yes, 3557 Winston Road offers parking.
Does 3557 Winston Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3557 Winston Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3557 Winston Road have a pool?
No, 3557 Winston Road does not have a pool.
Does 3557 Winston Road have accessible units?
No, 3557 Winston Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3557 Winston Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3557 Winston Road does not have units with dishwashers.

