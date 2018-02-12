Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3551 Cromart Ct. South Available 08/01/19 Ideal 3 bed, 2 bath home in South Hills Addition- 76133 - Nice updated home ready for you to make your own. 3 Bed, 2 bath and 2 car garage. Fresh & trendy styling including clean paint, carpet, ceramic tile and wood laminate. Brand new stainless steel appliances included!, Brick wood burning fireplace, open entryway, open floor plan with eat in area in the kitchen. Large living area too. Spacious backyard and nice long front porch. Conveniently located close to everything, dining, shopping and entertainment all within a short drive.



(RLNE5005288)