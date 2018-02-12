All apartments in Fort Worth
3551 Cromart Ct. South

3551 Cromart Court South · No Longer Available
Location

3551 Cromart Court South, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3551 Cromart Ct. South Available 08/01/19 Ideal 3 bed, 2 bath home in South Hills Addition- 76133 - Nice updated home ready for you to make your own. 3 Bed, 2 bath and 2 car garage. Fresh & trendy styling including clean paint, carpet, ceramic tile and wood laminate. Brand new stainless steel appliances included!, Brick wood burning fireplace, open entryway, open floor plan with eat in area in the kitchen. Large living area too. Spacious backyard and nice long front porch. Conveniently located close to everything, dining, shopping and entertainment all within a short drive.

(RLNE5005288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3551 Cromart Ct. South have any available units?
3551 Cromart Ct. South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3551 Cromart Ct. South have?
Some of 3551 Cromart Ct. South's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3551 Cromart Ct. South currently offering any rent specials?
3551 Cromart Ct. South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3551 Cromart Ct. South pet-friendly?
Yes, 3551 Cromart Ct. South is pet friendly.
Does 3551 Cromart Ct. South offer parking?
Yes, 3551 Cromart Ct. South offers parking.
Does 3551 Cromart Ct. South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3551 Cromart Ct. South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3551 Cromart Ct. South have a pool?
No, 3551 Cromart Ct. South does not have a pool.
Does 3551 Cromart Ct. South have accessible units?
No, 3551 Cromart Ct. South does not have accessible units.
Does 3551 Cromart Ct. South have units with dishwashers?
No, 3551 Cromart Ct. South does not have units with dishwashers.

